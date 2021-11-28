Pakistan, Tajikistan reaffirm resolve to continue efforts for further solidification of bilateral ties

President Dr Arif Alvi met his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon wherein they reaffirmed the commitment to continue joint efforts for further solidification of close bilateral ties.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Sunday.

The President underscored the importance of deepening trade and investment relations forging a stronger economic partnership.

The two leaders reviewed state of implementation of CASA-1000 Power Transmission Line Project and committed to its early completion.

President Alvi highlighted prospects of regional integration and connectivity to Tajikistan and Central Asian countries through Pakistan’s seaports.

The two leaders discussed in detail the regional challenges faced by both Pakistan and Tajikistan due to deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The President apprised President Rahmon of Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability and to mobilise international support to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He underscored that de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets is also crucial in preventing economic collapse in the country.

The President underlined the imperatives of inclusiveness, respect for rights of all Afghans, and ensuring that Afghanistan’s territory is not used against any country.

President Alvi stressed the importance for both Pakistan and Tajikistan to work together to advance the shared objectives of peace, reconciliation and stability in Afghanistan.

Both Presidents agreed to maintain high-level exchanges between the two countries with a view to advancing close cooperation on bilateral and regional matters.

