PM presented massive relief package of Rs120b on essential items, Senate told

Leader of the House Shahzad Wasim said that rates of petroleum products have been enhanced due to international increase in their prices.

Advertisement

Responding to points raised by the Opposition on rise in petroleum price, he said the government has significantly decreased taxes on petroleum products.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a massive relief package of 120 billion rupees to provide essential items on subsidized rates. He said in addition to the relief package, several projects are also being run under Ehsaas Program at a cost of 260 billion rupees for the deserving people.

Later the, opposition pointed out lack of quorum and staged walk out against the rise in petroleum prices.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Read full story