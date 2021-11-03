PM to take nation into confidence on TLP deal Today , sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take the nation into confidence today on the deal that the government had finalised with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday.

As per sources, the prime minister, during his address, will also speak about the on-going economic, security, and political situation in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a presser, stated that the PM is determined to take the nation into confidence about the government’s economic policies in his address.

Chaudhry further revealed that the PM would announce a relief package for the masses in the address. Earlier, Chaudhry stated that a “mega relief package” would be announced by the PM soon to combat soaring inflation.

It is pertinent to note the government has signed a secretive agreement with the banned outfit, as according to the reports, more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab owing to the deal between the TLP and the government.

Earlier today, the PM took the lawmakers into confidence over the agreement with the proscribed TLP in a meeting with the government’s coalition partners.

The meeting had MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed representing Awami League, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza representing GDA, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi representing PML-Q, in attendance.

The attendees of the meeting collectively agreed upon calling a joint session of the parliament.

The sources reveal that the coalition partners also assured the PM that they would stand on the same page on significant national issues.

In another cabinet meeting, which was held earlier in the day, PM Imran gave directive to the federal cabinet members to stop giving any statement about the proscribed TLP.

In this regard, the PM told the members that a steering committee had been constituted to deal with the proscribed group, and only that committee would be allowed to overlook the matter.

The premier told the cabinet members to support Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati, while telling them to visit the ECP along with the ministers when they are called.

It is pertinent to note that Swati and Chaudhry had earlier levelled allegations against the constitutional body for which the ECP had served them notices.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) Senator Kamran Murtaza while submitting a motion in the Senate asked the government to take the parliament into trust over the matter.

“The government strikes deals but does not implement on them […] and due non-implementation, people bear the brunt,” the senator said.

Pertaining to the motion, the senator stated that there should be a discussion on the government’s deal with the proscribed TLP, as he sought the terms of the agreement.

