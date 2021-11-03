PM underscores importance of stable Afghanistan

ecretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The Prime Minister emphasized high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas including economic, trade, investment, energy, security and education sectors.

While recalling telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of enhanced trade and economic linkages and reiterated Pakistan’s support to regional connectivity.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and timely completion of regional infrastructure projects.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf and senior officials were present during the meeting.

