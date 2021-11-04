PM wishes Hindu community a ‘Happy Diwali’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated Hindus in the country on their festive ocassion of Diwali.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a Happy Diwali,” he wrote in a tweet.

The Hindu community in Pakistan is celebrating the five-day ‘festival of lights’ with fervour across the country.

The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection of the rights of all minorities, including freedom to practice their religious rites.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at several occasions, has shared his vision of transforming the country in line with the State of Medina where all the people inlcuding minorities have the freedom to enjoy their civic, social and religious rights.

