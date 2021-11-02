President calls for paradigm shift in education sector to meet challenges

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for a paradigm shift in education sector in order to meet the challenges and better compete with the world.

Addressing the convocation of Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad on Tuesday, he stressed for promotion of higher education and equipping the youth with the Information Technology in order to change the destiny of the nation.

The President pointed out that India is producing eight hundred thousand graduates in IT whilst Pakistan only twenty six thousand. He said we are faced with resource constraint but we can also enhance our numbers in IT field by increasing the component of virtual education.

President Arif also urged the educational institutions to impart market oriented education to the youth to meet the requirements of the industries.

He said we are looking to build our country with the support of the youth who also need to come forward to serve the society.

The President noted that women education is of immense importance for nation building and achieve the economic development goals.

Arif Alvi commended the policy of Higher Education Commission aimed at providing free education and accommodation to the disabled persons. He said that efforts must be made to do away with the menace of drugs use in educational institutions.

