Prices of essential items declining due to effective steps of govt : Fawad Chaudhary

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says prices of essential items are declining due to effective steps being taken by government.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore today (Saturday), he said fruitful results of decrease in petroleum prices will definitely reach general public.

The Information Minister appealed the apex Court to take notice of the conspiracies against honourable judiciary being hatched by some elements.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony in connection with death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan in Lahore today, the Information Minister said real tribute to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan is to do journalism with responsibility.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed pride that his forefathers have also played pivotal role in Tahreek-e-Pakistan.

He said Lahore was the hub of journalism and center of Urdu press in North India. The Minister urged Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust officials to establish a press museum like other developed countries.

