Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi says Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will organize ‘5th International Paigham-e-Islam conference’ in Islamabad on 20th February next year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Imam-e-Kaaba and scholars and representatives from across the Muslim world will attend the conference.

The Special Representative said establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority has further raised the stature of Pakistan in the Muslim World.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan’s relations with the Islamic countries are increasing manifold and bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia have also expanded significantly following the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to that country.

He said foreign investment in Pakistan has largely increased due to government’s policy of facilitating the investors through an investment friendly environment.

