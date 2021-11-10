SC seeks progress report on APS attack case within four weeks

The Supreme Court has directed the government to submit a progress report in the Army Public School (APS) attack case within four weeks.

The direction was given during a hearing in the case by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday.

The court ordered for submitting a report carrying signatures of the Prime Minister about the steps taken to address complaints of the parents of the APS attack victims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before the court and briefed it about the progress made in the case.

The Prime Minister assured the court that the elements involved in the attack will be brought to the book. He said no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Later talking to the media, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan has practically demonstrated that the PTI believes in supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

He said the Supreme Court summoned the Prime Minister during hearing of the case, and the Prime Minister, setting aside all his official engagements, appeared before the court.

The Minister said terrorism has been eliminated from the country as a result of the decisions taken by the leadership and the sacrifices of the civilians and military personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said all the elements involved in the case will be exposed in the report to be submitted to the court.

