Sindh Cabinet sets Rs 250 per 40 kg sugarcane support price

Sindh Cabinet has decided to fix the minimum support price for sugarcane at 250 rupees per 40 kilograms.

The decision was taken in a meeting of provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi today [Thursday]. The meeting also proposed beginning of the crushing season by 15th of this month.

Briefing the cabinet, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan proposed to increase the support price of the wheat.

The cabinet directed the agriculture department to consult about over the support price of wheat with all stakeholders. The chief minister also directed agriculture department to amend the Act.

