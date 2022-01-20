Pakistan ranks second on Economist normalcy index: Asad Umar

Pakistan has been ranked number two in the world in global normalcy index of the Economist that measured recovery and opening up of society and economy post COVID-19.

Sharing index report in a tweet on Thursday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Pakistan was 3rd in the first evaluation and number one in the second.

Pakistan ranked number 2 in the world in Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post covid opening up of society & economy. Pak was 3rd in the first evaluation and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in top 3 in all three rankings pic.twitter.com/2S7gTbStH2 — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 20, 2022

He said Pakistan is the only country in the world to be among top 3 in all three rankings.

