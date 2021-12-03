Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan’s economic ties with United Arab Emirates are strengthening with a trade volume of over eight billion dollars, making it the biggest trade partner in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Addressing the 50th National Day of the UAE in Islamabad, he said the UAE is also considered among the biggest foreign investors in Pakistan.

Mentioning the fast pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Foreign Minister said with the operationalization of Gwadar Port, Pakistan is ready to connect the Middle East with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan-UAE relations have improved during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the frequent highest level exchange also helped to widen the cooperation.

