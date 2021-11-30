Pakistan reaffirms consistent & unstinted support for Palestinian cause

Pakistan has reaffirmed its consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause and urged the international community to play its role for the resolution of the outstanding issue for durable peace and stability in the Middle East.

In a statement on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we reiterate our support and solidarity for the Palestinian people who continue to wage a just struggle against an illegal and brutal occupation.

He said the international community should also ensure accountability for the widespread violations of international human rights and humanitarian law in the occupied territories.

