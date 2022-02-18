Pakistan reiterates demand for justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

Pakistan has reiterated demand for justice for the victims of the Samjhauta Express blasts which had claimed the lives of 68 innocent passengers including 44 Pakistani nationals.

The Indian Charged ’Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was conveyed Pakistan’s severe disappointment at Indian Government’s callousness towards the plight of the families of the Pakistani nationals who await justice even after the passage of fifteen years.

The Indian diplomat was further conveyed that the Hindutva extremism and “Saffron terror” that had motivated the inhuman attack fifteen years ago has intensified manifolds under the current regime in India.

The Charged ’Affaires was asked to convey to Government of India in the strongest terms, Pakistan’s condemnation of the shameless acquittal and exoneration of all accused in dastardly terrorist attack, including Swami Aseeman and, an RSS activist, who publicly confessed of being the mastermind of the heinous attack. This was just another manifestation of the brazen impunity and full state protection that perpetrators of terrorism enjoy in the BJP-ruled India.

The Charged ’Affaires was asked to convey to Indian government, Pakistan’s demand for a fair trial and for bringing the perpetrators and abettors of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack to justice.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson called upon India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and faithfully implement its obligations under international legal regime governing terrorism.

Read full story