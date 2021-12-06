Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign two agreements including Workers’ Recruitment

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed two agreements related to Workers’ Recruitment and Skills Verification programme of Pakistani workforce being employed in the Kingdom.

Advertisement

The signing ceremony of the agreements took place during the visit of Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Agreement on Workers’ Recruitment will contribute toward further streamlining the process of export of workforce from Pakistan in diverse professions in the Kingdom, while safeguarding their due rights and providing comprehensive legal protection to Pakistani workers employed in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will also help in resolving contractual disputes and taking legal recourse against recruitment offices, companies or agencies for any violation.

The Agreement on Skills Verification will enhance export of skilled and certified Pakistani workforce to the Kingdom.

Advertisement

Read full story