Pakistan Science Expo: Jan 15 last day to register for stalls

January 15 is the final deadline for registration of stalls for the first-ever Pakistan Science Expo being arranged by Pakistan Science Foundation under the auspices of Ministry of Science and Technology to showcase innovative projects in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The expo is being organized to encourage collaboration among the government, industry and academia and will serve as a platform for organizations to showcase their accomplishments in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation, Principal Scientific Officer, PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool said today (Monday).

She informed that the expo being arranged from January 28-29 at Pakistan China Friendship Centre will provide networking opportunities at the highest government and corporate level.

Read full story