Pakistan, Spain agree to enhance economic cooperation

Pakistan and Spain have agreed to transform the existing goodwill in political relations into enhanced economic cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Spanish Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Ms. María Reyes Maroto Illera in Spain.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction on Spain being one of top trading partners of Pakistan with an annual bilateral trade of more than 1.3 billion dollars, noting, however, that the volume of trade is below the potential of the two countries.

Earlier, talking to his Spanish counterpart Mr. José Manuel Albares, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated that Pakistan considers Spain as an important and reliable trading partner within the European Union.

He appreciated Spain’s role in the GSP Plus status for Pakistan and emphasized the importance of continued support in this context.

Expressing satisfaction on existing bilateral trade and economic ties, the Foreign Minister highlighted the major milestones as well as key aspects of the bilateral relationship marked by shared perceptions on a range of regional and international issues, including terrorism and UN reforms.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment for regional peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister urged Spain to play its important role within the EU to engage interim government of Afghanistan to avoid the impending humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan and Spain have agreed to increase bilateral trade.

In a video message before his departure from Spain to Pakistan, he said mutual and regional issues were discussed in delegation level talks with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares different.

He said situation in Afghanistan was also discussed in the meeting. He said Spanish side appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation of Spanish people.

The Minister said Spain has allocated twenty million Euros for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

He said human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir were also discussed.

Read full story