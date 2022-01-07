Pakistan stock market claims highest profit in 10 years with aggregate profit of Rs258b: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says Pakistan stock market has claimed highest profit in ten years with aggregate profit of 258 billion rupees.

He said this in tweet on Friday.

Rs258 bn aggregate profits: Pakistan stock market claims highest profit in 10 years pic.twitter.com/qE2iqnKs5y — Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) January 7, 2022

Tax collection system being automated to increase the revenue: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says government is taking concrete measures to automate the tax collection system to increase the revenue.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today, he said with the help of technology and available data, Federal Board of Revenue will approach people to file their tax returns without issuing notices in coming weeks.

He said single tax portal of the FBR will enable taxpayers to file sales tax returns of single month instead of multiple returns.

Finance Minister said that the FBR is using technology to simplify the system.

