Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing spree in IIOJK

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continuing spree of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to APP Two Kashmiris were martyred today in Pulwama, IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the so-called cordon-and-search-operation.

At least 18 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces during the last month.

The Foreign Office (FO) said while the fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris remained suspended, the Indian Occupation forces had further intensified their repression in IIOJK in the past weeks.

In a statement, the FO said extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, incarceration of hundreds of common Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders under the draconian laws, and harassment of Kashmiris at the military check-points or during the night raids continue with impunity.

Hateful terms such as “hybrid terrorists” and “white-collar terrorists” are used to further demonize them.

The FO said the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory is a matter of grave concern for the international community.

It mentioned that amidst all this, the visit by Indian ministers to the occupied territory was another Indian ploy to divert attention from India’s state-sponsored terrorism and to project a false sense of “normalcy” in IIOJK.

“No amount of lies, deceit and publicity stunts by the RSS-BJP votaries in the name of fake ‘normalcy’ and development, can mask, address or remove the total alienation of the Kashmiris in IIOJK,” it said.

The FO said, “India must realize that the path to sustainable peace and development in the region is through the permanent resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

