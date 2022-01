Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 will begin at National Stadium in Karachi today (Thursday).

The first match after the opening ceremony will be played between the defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium.

34 matches will be played in the tournament between six teams of which 15 matches will be played in Karachi and 19 matches in Lahore.

The final of the tournament will be played on February 27 in Lahore.

