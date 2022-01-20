Pakistan to continue efforts for Afghanistan’s peace, stability: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said we have great sentiments for the progress and prosperity of Afghan people and recently conducted an OIC conference in this regard.

He said Pakistan has almost completed fencing along the Pak-Afghan border for better security management.

As regards ties with the United States, FM Qureshi said there is a strong desire on both sides for a consolidated relationship.

Replying to a question about Yemen conflict, he said dialogue is the only way to make the environment peaceful.

