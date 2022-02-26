Pakistan urges Int’l community for joint efforts to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated that Pakistan would not be part of any camp politics rather focus on its own interests.

Briefing media in Islamabad about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Russia, he said Pakistan believes that any military conflict impacts the whole region, particularly the developing countries.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan urged international community to make joint efforts for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means.

He said prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, a senior level contact was made by the United States wherein Pakistan explained the objective of the visit.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has shifted its foreign policy from geopolitics to geo-economics and we have to move ahead for regional connectivity.

Read full story