Pakistan urges UN to hold India accountable for HR violations

Pakistan has called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights organizations to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic human rights violations against minorities, especially Muslims.

The Foreign Office, in a statement today, said India must also be compelled to halt its state-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, lift inhuman military siege in the territory and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination as per the relevant UN resolutions.

The statement was issued on the occasion of second anniversary of the horrific Delhi Riots Pogrom of 2020 and 31st anniversary of the mass rapes of Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1991.

The Foreign Office said Delhi pogrom, 2020 is one of the most harrowing manifestations of India’s systematic campaign to discriminate and dehumanize the Muslim community. The repugnant calls of ‘shoot the traitors’ by senior BJP leaders during the protests against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act revealed the depth of state-sanctioned hysteria and hatred prevailing in India against the Muslims.

The Foreign Office said equally frightful is the grim memory 1991 mass rape when Indian soldiers mercilessly raped more than 40 Kashmiri women in Kunan and Poshpura villages of the IIOJK. Ever since, the victims of Kunan-Poshpura mass rape are awaiting justice.

