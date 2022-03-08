Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for crimes in IIOJ&K

Pakistan has urged international community to hold India accountable for the serious crimes being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we express our solidarity with the oppressed women of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said women in the occupied territory have been enduring egregious human rights abuse including sexual violence, rape and molestation for over seven decades. He said these crimes have been extensively documented by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and various UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders.

Read full story