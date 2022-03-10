Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs: COAS

Chinese Charge d’ Affairs Ms. Pang Chunxue called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi yesterday [Wednesday].

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Read full story