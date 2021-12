Pakistan Vs W Indies 2nd T20: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first

Pakistan have won the toss and choose to bat first against West Indies in second T20 International match at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

As Pakistan are 1-0 up the series, a win in the second game would earn them a series win.

Squad

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (capt, wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

