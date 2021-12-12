Pakistan will never bow before anyone, make independent decisions: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan would never bow before anyone and rather would make independent decisions which would be better for its own people.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at the ground breaking ceremony of 23 development projects of worth 36 billion rupees in Mianwali, he said not only Pakistan, but the whole world including the United States faced with unprecedented inflation owing to COVID-related lockdown, causing the price hike.

He said the government announced Ehsaas Rashan Scheme to provide 30% subsidy on flour, ghee and pulses to those with below 50,000 rupees monthly income to reduce burden on the poor segments of society.

The Prime Minister said the government is paying ample attention towards the promotion of education sector with particular focus on the girls’ education.

He said the government is ready to talk to everyone including the dissident elements in Balochistan and tribal areas for peace. However, no reconciliation will be made with those who laundered the people’s money.

