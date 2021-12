Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in three match T-20 series after defeating visiting team by seven wickets in the third and final T-20 cricket match in Karachi tonight.

Batting first, West Indies scored 207 runs for the loss of three wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in 18.5 overs for the loss of three wickets.

For Pakistan, Muhammad Rizwan who scored 87 runs in just 45 balls was declared player of the match and player of the series as well.

Read full story