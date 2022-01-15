Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: PM

Pakistan, while expressing concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, has again vowed to not abandon Afghans in this time of need.

The resolve was expressed during the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The Committee renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.

The Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan is at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter which makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.

