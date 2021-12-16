Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara wins Asian Boxing Federation title

Pakistani boxer Asif Hazara has won the Asian Boxing Federation title by beating his Ugandan rival in Dubai.

Another Pakistani Boxer Usman Wazir has clinched title of Middle East champion by defeating Tanzanian boxer.

Usman Wazeer, a product of Amir Khan Boxing Academy, won his title of Middle East champion by defeating Tanzanian boxer in Dubai. The boxer from the mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, won by a majority decision over his Tanzanian opponent on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Asian Boy’, is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary Pakistani boxers and is currently an undefeated welterweight boxer and holds the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Asian title – being the first Pakistani to hold the title.

