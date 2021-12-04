Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 2021

2021 is coming to an end with good and bad memories, so at the end of the year we remember the Pakistani showbiz personalities who passed away in 2021.

Advertisement

Pakistani veteran actor Sohail Asghar (13 November)

Pakistani veteran actor Sohail passed away after prolonged illness. Sohail Asghar, after completing his education, joined Radio Pakistan and worked as Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988. He made his TV and film debut with drama Raat and movie named ‘Murad’.

His popular TV dramas include Lag, Khuda Ki Basti, Kajal Ghar, Dukh Sukh, Haveli, Reza Reza, Piyas, Chandra Grahan and others.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif (02 October )

Omar Sharif, who gave life to smiles, commanded laughter and made sad hearts laugh for a moment, made everyone cry this year.

Renowned comedian Umar Sharif has passed away in Germany after protracted illness. He was 66.

His presence of mind is exemplary, his wit is razor sharp, he is quick on the uptake and his observational skills are right out of the top drawer. He is a giant when it comes to providing the “best medicine” to the people in distress.

Advertisement

Read full story