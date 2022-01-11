Pakistani doctor successfully implants genetically modified pig’s heart in US man

A US man has become the first person in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig.

According to BBC report The successful surgery, being considered a landmark in the field of medical science, was performed by a Pakistani doctor, Dr Mansoor Mohiuddin, along with a team of other surgeons from the University of Maryland.

According to the report, the US medical regulator had granted the doctors at the University of Maryland a special dispensation to carry out the procedure as a life-saving effort because Bennet was declared ineligible for a human transplant due to his poor health.

BBC quoted Bennet as saying “it was either die or do this transplant,” a day before the surgery.

“I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” he said.

