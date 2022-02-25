Pakistani embassy in Ukraine fully functional, all Pakistanis safe

According to Pakistani embassy in Kyiv, all Pakistanis in Ukraine are safe and that it is reaching out to them to assure their wellbeing and evacuation.

In a statement, the embassy said it is fully functional at the moment from Ternopil.

Pakistani Ambassador Dr Noel Khokhar has advised all students to follow the guidelines so that they may be transported to Ternopil for onward evacuation.

The embassy has made facilitation center in Ternopil and reception point at Lviv railway station. Pakistan students will be evacuated to Poland.

The embassy in Ukraine is also in close contact with Pakistani embassies in Poland, Romania and Hungary. All these missions have been directed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad to facilitate all Pakistani students coming from Ukraine.

The focal person of Pakistani embassy in Poland may be contacted on +48668059876 for border crossing facilitation.

The embassy in Ukraine has already gathered thirty five Pakistani students in Ternopil and soon they will be evacuated. Other Pakistani students are being transported to Ternopil and will be evacuated at the earliest.

