Pakistan’s economy can be strengthened through waste recycling, says Sumayya Sajjad

When we talk about the innumerable issues of the City of Quaid, the problems related to heaps of garbage and their management are at the top of the list. UK-based agency Tearfund is taking steps to playing its part in resolving these issues. It organized the ‘Project Orientation’ at a hotel in Karachi. People from civil society, Mehran University and other relevant departments participated in it.

It is to be noted that Tearfund, under its project, is actively involved in waste management in Malir and Kemari districts of Karachi to carry out important works such as community mobilization, waste segregation and recycling. It is hoped that the model project will achieve its desired goals in the two union councils (UCs) of each district.

Talking to the participants, Tearfund Country Director Jonathan Johnson said that climate changes have become a challenge-like situation in Pakistan. “The increase in garbage is also a major cause of environmental pollution. However, effective and timely steps in this regard will be helpful in solving these problems,” he maintained.

Expressing her views, Project Director Sumayya Sajjad said that the economy is being improved through waste recycling in the developed countries. “As Pakistanis, it is our responsibility to play our role to make environment around us clean and pleasant. Economic benefits can be gained by making garbage useful through positive behaviour,” she opined.

Efforts made by Mehran University to support the project were highlighted through the presentation. Dr. Rasool Bakhsh Mehar, Dr. Saffar Korai and Dr. Muhammad Ali Nizamani briefed about the baseline survey and other support matters conducted by Mehran University in the said districts.

Asif Shehzad from Islamic Relief Organization and representatives of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board also participated in the programme. At the end of the programme, Jonathan Johnson and Sumayya Sajjad replied to the questions asked by the participants.

