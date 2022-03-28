Palestinian gunmen kill 2 Israelis north of the occupied territories

In Israel, Palestinian gunmen kill 2 Israelis in Hadera city north of the occupied territories. Later, the two gunmen were shot dead by police officers. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man in the city of Beersheba in the southern part of the occupied territories over an alleged attack on settlers.

The attack comes at a time when a five-day regional summit is underway in Israel, which is being attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

