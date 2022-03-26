Palestinians welcome UN report confirming Israeli apartheid in Occupied Territories

Palestine has welcomed international organizations’ reports supporting their claim of Israeli racial discrimination against them for more than five decades.

Earlier, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Michael Lynk in a report said that Israel is practicing apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He said there is a deeply discriminatory dual legal and political system in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The expert said Israel’s military rule in the occupied Palestinian territory has been deliberately built with the intention to demographically engineer a permanent and illegal Israeli sovereign claim over the occupied territory, while confining Palestinians in smaller and more confined reserves of disconnected land.

