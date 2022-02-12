PDM to face defeat in its effort to table no-confidence motion against PM: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Pakistan Democratic Movement will face defeat in its effort to table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement delivered in response to news conference held by opposition alliance in Lahore today, he said members of opposition parties will surprise their leaders, if they will bring any such motion against the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, in a similar tweet, said leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement can only bring no confidence against one another.

Talking to a private television channel, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Shehbaz Gill said the Opposition leaders are struggling for national reconciliation ordinance.

He said that the government would not give NRO to any corrupt person.

