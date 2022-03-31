Peace talks between Yemeni factions begin in Riyadh

The comprehensive peace talks involving Yemen’s warring factions have begun in Riyadh as the Coalition has announced a truce.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary-General of the GCC Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf has urged the participants to set aside their differences and find a comprehensive solution to end the war.

In the conference, Hundreds of Yemeni politicians, tribal leaders, and current and former military and security officials, took part in the conference.

The Houthis have refused to attend the GCC-initiated talks.

