PECA Amendment Bill & Elections Act Amendment Ordinance in favour of all: Shibli

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz says prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Amendment Bill and the Elections Act Amendment Ordinance are in favour of all.

Talking to a private news channel, he said laws should be made according to the ground realities.

He said fake news and social media are destroying the people’s cultural and social values as unrest is being created in the society through the fake news.

The minister said that it is the constitutional right of everyone to express view independently but it should not use against each others.

