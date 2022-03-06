PIA granted operating licences for Guangzhou, Xian stations: Country Manager

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted two more operating licences by Chinese authorities for Guangzhou and Xian in addition to Beijing.

According to PIA Country Manager PIA has also got approval from the Chinese authorities to operate chartered cargo flights for Kunming and Shenzhen while approval for Xinjiang is under process.

He expressed the confidence that the chartered cargo flights to different Chinese cities would help further enhance trade and economic activities between Pakistan and China.

