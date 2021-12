PIA has resumed direct flights to Iran after a five-year gap to develop people-to-people contacts and boost tourism industry.

PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan told IRNA that the first PIA flight departed from Lahore to Mashhad on Wednesday night, while direct flights from Karachi to Mashhad will begin on Saturday.

In a tweet, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the two countries have agreed to promote air cooperation.