PM appreciates role of Malik Adnan who tried to save Sri Lankan citizen’s life in Sialkot

PM Imran Khan appreciates role of Malik Adnan who tried to save Sri Lankan citizen’s life in Sialkot.

In a tweet today [Sunday], Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated and acknowledged the role of a citizen, who tried his utmost best to shelter and save life of Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot.

On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot incl endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 5, 2021

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the nation, saluted the moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan for endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim.

He said that the government will award him Tamgha-e-Shujaat.

Meanwhile, in a statement today [Sunday], Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also lauded the efforts of Malik Adnan who tried to save the life of Sri Lankan citizen.

