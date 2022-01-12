PM committed to resolve problems faced by overseas Pakistanis: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully committed to resolve problems faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said all Pakistani missions across the globe are strictly directed to timely address issues of Pakistani diaspora living abroad.

He said government has completed the legislation process to provide right of vote to Pakistanis living in different counties in the world and they will be given this right in next general election to ensure their inclusion in decision making process.

The Minister of State said overseas Pakistanis are our heroes as they are playing a vital role in sending foreign remittances to the homeland and highlighting the Kashmir issue at International forums.

He said government also approved projects of worth 1000 billion rupees in construction industry. He said applications of worth 260 billion rupees have been received by the banks while 120 billion rupees of loans have been approved and 40 billion rupees have so far been disbursed for construction of homes.

He said government has successfully has dealt the challenges of poor economy, Covid pandemic and world-hit inflation with an effective manner.

