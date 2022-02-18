PM condemns brutal killing of journalist Athar Mateen in Karachi

In a statement, he said we share the grief of bereaved family.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of Athar Mateen, a senior producer at a private news channel in Karachi.

In a statement on Friday, he said Pakistan Peoples Party has failed to maintain law and order in Karachi. He regretted the frequent attacks on journalists in interior Sindh.

The Minister said use of technology is imperative to make Karachi a safe city.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PTI government is taking steps for the protection of journalists.

Read full story