PM conveys to Sri Lankan President nation’s anger, shame over vigilante killing in Sialkot

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed the nation’s anger and shame to people of Sri Lanka at vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

Advertisement

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to convey our nation’s anger & shame to people of Sri Lanka at vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him 100+ ppl arrested & assured him they would be prosecuted with full severity of the law.”

Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to convey our nation’s anger & shame to people of Sri Lanka at vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot. I informed him 100+ ppl arrested & assured him they would be prosecuted with full severity of the law — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2021

Advertisement

Read full story