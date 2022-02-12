PM determined to overcome inflation in country: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to strengthen economy and overcome inflation in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the opposition, is making a futile exercise against the government.

The Interior Minister said the opposition party leaders cannot get success in bringing no-confidence motion against the ruling party PTI.

Commenting on long march being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that these party leaders would be welcomed in the federal capital after 23rd March.

