PM directs regulatory authorities to streamline their frameworks to resolve issues of investors

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the regulatory authorities to streamline their respective regulatory frameworks to enable the investors get their issues resolved under one roof.

He was chairing a meeting on Special Economic Zones’ Facilitation Model and Regulatory Guillotine for Small and Medium Enterprises under Prime Minister Priority Sector Progress Review in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said rapid industrialization through massive investment in Special Economic Zones is top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister said the government is focused on attracting maximum foreign direct investment in the country.

Earlier, Imran Khan was apprised that 112 out of 167 reforms identified by Board of Investment have been implemented to ensure ease of doing business for all potential investors in SEZs.

