The Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for taking all steps to ensure unity and discipline in the party ranks for the upcoming phase of local government elections.

He was talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Islamabad.

He directed for timely completion of all the on-going projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to second phase of local government elections and the organization of PTI in the province came under discussion.

