Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed concerned officials to utilize all available resources for provision of low cost houses to the people.

He was talking to Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed issues related to overall political situation in the country.

The Minister for Housing briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the project to build low cost houses for the middle and low income class in the country.

