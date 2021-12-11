PM due in Mianwali today to announce development package, launch multiple projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Mianwali today to announce the second phase of the development package for the city and inaugurate multiple infrastructure and environment-related projects.

The prime minister would inaugurate City Park at Old Cattle Mandi; the dualization of the first phase of Sargodha-Mianwali Road and a Miyawaki Forest at Namal Lake.

He would also launch development work on the upgradation of Kalabagh-Shakardara Road and DHQ Hospital Mianwali; the construction of the Balkasar-Mianwali Road and a Wooded Land at Namal Lake.

The announcement of the Prime Minister Package-II and a District Development Package is also on the agenda of the prime minister.

